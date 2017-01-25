BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Jan 25 East West Bancorp Inc -

* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $272.7 million

Net interest income totaled $272.7 million for Q4 of 2016 from $246.9 million in q4 of 2015