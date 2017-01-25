BRIEF-Independent Bank Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79

Jan 25 Independent Bank Group Inc -

* Independent Bank Group reports fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin was 3.59% for q4 2016 compared to 3.96% for Q4 2015

* Book value and tangible book value per common share also increased to $35.63 and $21.19, respectively, at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: