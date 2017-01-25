BRIEF-Independent Bank Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Independent Bank Group Inc -
* Independent Bank Group reports fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest margin was 3.59% for q4 2016 compared to 3.96% for Q4 2015
* Book value and tangible book value per common share also increased to $35.63 and $21.19, respectively, at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble