BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Jan 25 Teradyne Inc -

* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $380 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 17 percent to $0.07per share

* Quarterly dividend increased 17% to $0.07 beginning q1'17

* Q4'16 orders up 66% from q3'16

* Says orders in Q4 of 2016 were $628 million of which $524 million were in semiconductor test

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.34

* Expect continued steady demand in our core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.40

* Guidance for Q1 of 2017 is revenue of $420 million to $450 million

* As we look into 2017, expect continued steady demand in core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: