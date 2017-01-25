BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Teradyne Inc -
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $380 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly dividend by 17 percent to $0.07per share
* Q4'16 orders up 66% from q3'16
* Says orders in Q4 of 2016 were $628 million of which $524 million were in semiconductor test
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.34
* Expect continued steady demand in our core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.40
* Guidance for Q1 of 2017 is revenue of $420 million to $450 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble