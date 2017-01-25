BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28

Jan 25 Methanex Corp -

* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterly revenue $585 million versus $484 million

* Q4 revenue view $553.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly production of 1.9 million tonnes, up 35 percent