BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Methanex Corp -
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Quarterly revenue $585 million versus $484 million
* Q4 revenue view $553.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly production of 1.9 million tonnes, up 35 percent
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer