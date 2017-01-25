BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44

Jan 25 Bankwell Financial Group Inc -

* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Net interest income for quarter ended dec 31, 2016 was $13.3 million, increase of 18% compared to quarter ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: