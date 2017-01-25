版本:
BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update

Jan 25 Vaalco Energy Inc -

* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website

* Production for Q4 of 2016 averaged approximately 3,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
