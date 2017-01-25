BRIEF-Continental Resources projects 2017 capital budget of $1.95 bln

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Continental Resources Inc :
* Continental Resources projects 2017 guidance and capital budget of $1.95 billion - cash neutral at $55 per barrel WTI
* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to average approximately 220,000 to 230,000 boe per day
* Continental Resources Inc - expects 2017 production exit rate of 250,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day
* Continental Resources Inc - expects 2017 production exit rate of 250,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19% to 24% from q4 2016
* Says intends to adjust level of spend if necessary to remain cash neutral for year
* Continental Resources Inc - projects its current inventory will support an average annual production growth rate of more than 20% in 2018 to 2020
* Continental Resources Inc - projects 2018 exit rate of 290,000 to 310,000 boe per day
* Continues to target reducing long-term debt to $6 billion or lower using proceeds from potential sale of non-strategic assets.
* Continental Resources - capital budget is projected to be cash neutral for full-year 2017
* Plans to operate an average 20 drilling rigs in 2017, an increase of one rig from 2016
* Continental Resources-projects current inventory to support average annual production growth rate of over 20% in 2018-2020 at $60-$65/barrel oil prices
* Continental resources inc - at year-end 2017, company expects to have 140 bakken wells in inventory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble