BRIEF-Novagold expects to spend about $23 million in 2017

Jan 25 Novagold Resources Inc :

* Novagold reports excellent 2016 results: advances toward final environmental impact statement for Donlin Gold

* Says in 2017, expect to spend approximately $23 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
