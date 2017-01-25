BRIEF-RLI Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.72

Jan 25 RLI Corp -

* RLI reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLI's net investment income for quarter fell 4.4% to $13.2 million, compared to same period in 2015

* Losses from hurricane matthew resulting in a $6.6 million net decrease to underwriting income in quarter

* Quarterly net premiums earned $ 187.9 million versus $179.4 million

* Quarterly consolidated revenue $212.3 million versus $207.3 million

* Q4 revenue view $173.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S