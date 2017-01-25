BRIEF-RLI Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.72

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 RLI Corp -
* RLI reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RLI's net investment income for quarter fell 4.4% to $13.2 million, compared to same period in 2015
* Losses from hurricane matthew resulting in a $6.6 million net decrease to underwriting income in quarter
* Quarterly net premiums earned $ 187.9 million versus $179.4 million
* Quarterly consolidated revenue $212.3 million versus $207.3 million
* Q4 revenue view $173.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble