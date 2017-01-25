BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions announces proposed consolidation and private placement

Jan 25 Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc

* Announces proposed consolidation and private placement

* Intends to seek shareholder approval for a 1-for-3 consolidation

* Intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.8 million post-consolidation common shares

* Private placement offering of post-consolidation common shares at a price of c$0.08 per post-consolidation common share