BRIEF-MURPHY OIL REPORTS Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

Jan 25 Murphy Oil Corp

* REG-MURPHY OIL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.16 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCED VOLUMES OF 168 MBOEPD IN Q4

* PRODUCED VOLUMES OF 168 MBOEPD IN Q4 AND 176 MBOEPD FOR FULL YEAR

* SAYS IS PLANNING 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $890 MILLION

* EAGLE FORD SHALE PRODUCTION IN QUARTER AVERAGED 46 MBOEPD

* SAYS PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2017 IS ESTIMATED IN RANGE OF 166 TO 170 MBOEPD

* SAYS PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2017 IS ESTIMATED IN RANGE OF 166 TO 170 MBOEPD

* SEES FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION TO BE IN RANGE OF 162 TO 168 MBOEPD