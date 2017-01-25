版本:
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil elects Susan Avery to its board

Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp -

* Susan Avery elected to ExxonMobil board

* Exxon Mobil Corp says with election of Avery, ExxonMobil board stands at 13 directors, 12 of whom are non-employee directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
