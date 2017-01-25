BRIEF-NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Northfield Bancorp Inc
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016, INCREASED $5.5 MILLION, OR 25.7%
Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble