BRIEF-NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

Jan 25 Northfield Bancorp Inc

* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016, INCREASED $5.5 MILLION, OR 25.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
