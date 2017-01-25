BRIEF-China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
* China Gold International Resources provides preliminary 2016 production and guidance and 2017 outlook
* 2016 gold production of 185,051 ounces from Chang Shan Hao gold mine
* Copper production in 2017 is expected to be doubled to approximately 79 million pounds
* 2016 gold production of 26,249 ounces from Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine increased by 9% since 2015
* CSH mine is expected to produce about 193,000 ounces of gold in 2017
* Company's consolidated gold production from CSH, Jiama Mines will be 218,700 ounces for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble