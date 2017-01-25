BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NOTES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE ISSUED ON JANUARY 31, 2017 AND WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble