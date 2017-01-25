版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* NOTES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE ISSUED ON JANUARY 31, 2017 AND WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
