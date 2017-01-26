版本:
中国
BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific

Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region

* Amin was also appointed head of Wells Fargo's global financial institutions business in APAC

* Jafar Amin is succeeding Jim Johnston who served as interim regional president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
