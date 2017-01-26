版本:
BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Jan 25 First Bancshares Inc -

* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Operating net earnings available to common shareholders for Q4 of 2016 totaled $2.4 million as compared to $2.2 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
