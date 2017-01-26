版本:
BRIEF-McClatchy names Craig Forman to succeed Patrick Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy

Jan 25 McClatchy Co -

* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy

* Forman will remain on McClatchy's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
