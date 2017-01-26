版本:
中国
BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update

Jan 25 Prairie Provident Resources Inc -

* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update

* Says increased proved plus probable reserves by 4.1 mmboe to 16.4 mboe for a 2P replacement ratio of 409 pct in the fy

* 2016 average daily production of approximately 5,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
