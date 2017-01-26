版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 10:02 BJT

BRIEF-Entellus Medical public offering priced at $17 per share

Jan 25 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* 3.53 million share offering priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
