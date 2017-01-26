版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Euronav NV announces Q4 net profit of $50 mln

Jan 26 Euronav NV :

* Euronav announces fourth quarter results 2016

* Return to shareholders' policy confirmed

* Q4 revenue $146.3 million versus $225.6 million last year

* Q4 net profit $ 50 million versus $104.9 million year ago

* Q4 VLCC average spot rate per day (in TI pool) $ 33,161 versus $61,482 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
