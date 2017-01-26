版本:
BRIEF-Commercial National Financial Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.23/shr

Jan 26 Commercial National Financial Corp

* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
