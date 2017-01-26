版本:
BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.88

Jan 26 Cabot Microelectronics Corp :

* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports strong results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue $123.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cabot microelectronics Corp - continues to expect GAAP operating expenses for full fiscal year to be between $137 million and $142 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
