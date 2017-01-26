版本:
BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32

Jan 26 Unity Bancorp Inc :

* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%

* Unity Bancorp Inc- qtrly net interest income increased 12.0% compared to prior year-end

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32

* Unity Bancorp Inc- qtrly net interest income increased $1.1 million to $10.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to prior year's period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
