版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers

Jan 26 Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras

* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers

* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras - early settlement date on which pgf will make payment for old notes accepted in tender offers is expected to be jan 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐