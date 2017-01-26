BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Q4 EPS $0.75 excluding items

Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest airlines reports fourth quarter and record
annual profit; 44th consecutive year of profitability
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 revenue $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.03 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Southwest airlines co - inflationary cost pressures are
expected in 2017 due to union contract pay increases
* Southwest airlines co - travel demand and close-in yields
improved post- u.s. Election
* Southwest airlines co sees q1 2017 operating unit revenues
will be flat to down one percent, year-over-year
* Says on track to launch new boeing 737-8 in fall
* Southwest airlines co says qtrly load factor 84.4% versus.
84.1%
* Southwest airlines co says currently estimates its 2017
capital expenditures will be approximately $2.3 billion
* Southwest airlines-remain on track to move to a single
reservation system on may 9, 2017, with significant incremental
profits expected to begin in 2018
* Southwest airlines co says has $950 million remaining
under its may 2016 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization
* Southwest airlines co- company expects its q1 2017 rasm to
be flat to down one percent, as compared with q1 2016
* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 31.37 billion, up 5.5
percent
* Qtrly available seat miles 37.15 billion, up 5.0 percent
* Southwest airlines- q1 and fy 2017 premium costs related
to fuel derivative contracts are currently estimated to be about
$35 million,$135 million, respectively
