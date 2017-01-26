BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.30

Jan 26 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker hughes announces fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.98

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baker hughes inc - in second half of 2016, we reduced annualized costs by nearly $700 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.30

* Baker hughes inc - in second half of 2016, paid down $1 billion in debt

* Baker hughes inc -"looking ahead for first half of 2017, we expect onshore revenue in north america to increase as our customers ramp up activity"

* Baker hughes inc - internationally, we are forecasting activity declines and continued pricing pressure for first half of 2017

* Baker hughes inc - in offshore markets, particularly deepwater, activity declines are expected to be "more severe" for first half of 2017

* Baker hughes - more activity in n. America, uplift from seasonal year-end product sales, pockets of growth internationally, mainly in middle east helped results

* Says continue to expect a mid-2017 close for the pending ge oil & gas merger

* Baker hughes inc - q4 includes after-tax charges of $291 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, related to asset impairments, restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: