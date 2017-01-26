BRIEF-Biogen qtrly adjusted EPS $ 5.04

Jan 26 Biogen Inc

* Biogen reports 2016 revenues of $11.4 billion

* Spinraza ( tm ) approved and launched in us for spinal muscular atrophy

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 2.99

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 5.04

* Q4 revenue $2,872 million versus $2,839 million last year

* Fy 2017 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.1 to $11.4 billion

* 2017 gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $18.00 and $18.80

* For fy 2017 non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $20.45 and $21.25

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $21.02, revenue view $12.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biogen inc- q4 tecfidera revenue of $1,002.0 million versus $992.8 million

* Biogen inc says board of directors appoints michel vounatsos as chief executive officer

* Biogen inc - q4 avonex revenue of $564 million versus $ 637 million

* Biogen inc - q4 tysabri revenue of $473.9 million versus. $480.7 million in the same quarter last year

* Biogen inc - q4 plegridy revenue of $125 million versus $103 million in the same quarter last year