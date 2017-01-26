版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Jan 26 Columbus McKinnon Corp

* Columbus McKinnon reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Columbus McKinnon corp - capital expenditures are expected to be $16 million for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly revenue was $152.5 million; excluding unfavorable FX, revenue was $153.9 million

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $155.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* "the quarter was weaker than we had anticipated, especially in U.S. and EMEA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
