2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-DST Systems announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

Jan 26 DST Systems Inc

* DST Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $373.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $394.8 million

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.66 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DST Systems Inc - Declares 6% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
