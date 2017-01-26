版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-United States Air Force awards Leidos mission planning systems engineering and integration contract

Jan 26 Leidos Holdings Inc :

* United States Air Force awards Leidos mission planning systems engineering and integration contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $350 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐