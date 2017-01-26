版本:
BRIEF-Dover Motorsports Q4 earnings $0.09 per share

Jan 26 Dover Motorsports Inc

* Dover Motorsports Inc reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $20.11 million versus $21.02 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
