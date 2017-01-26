BRIEF-AEP reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.76 per share

Jan 26 American Electric Power Company Inc
* AEP reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings
*
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $3.8 billion versus $3.6 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $3.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55
to $3.75
* American Electric Power Company Inc says "we expect to
complete sale of four competitive power plants soon"
* American Electric Power Company Inc - wrote down remaining
competitive generation assets in Q3 of 2016
* American Electric Power Company Inc says estimated
earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $3.83 to $4.03 for
2017
* American electric power - expect modest overall load
growth in 2017
* American Electric Power Company says "we expect modest
overall load growth in 2017 as improving energy and metals
prices support industrial growth"
* "We also increased our quarterly dividend payment by 5.4
percent to 59 cents per share"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: