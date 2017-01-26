BRIEF-AEP reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.76 per share

Jan 26 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings

*

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $3.8 billion versus $3.6 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* American Electric Power Company Inc says "we expect to complete sale of four competitive power plants soon"

* American Electric Power Company Inc - wrote down remaining competitive generation assets in Q3 of 2016

* American Electric Power Company Inc says estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $3.83 to $4.03 for 2017

* American Electric Power Company says "we expect modest overall load growth in 2017 as improving energy and metals prices support industrial growth"

"We also increased our quarterly dividend payment by 5.4 percent to 59 cents per share"