BRIEF-Staffing 360 announces $7.4 mln non-convertible strategic financing

UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls to lowest since November - Freddie Mac

(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.95 percent in the week ended May 25, which was the lowest since 3.94 percent in the Nov. 17, 2016 wee