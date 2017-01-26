版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Staffing 360 announces $7.4 mln non-convertible strategic financing

Jan 26 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions announces $7.4 million non-convertible strategic financing

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc says $7.4 million in secured debt has a term of 18 months and an interest rate of 6 percent, payable at maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
