版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Avnet posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.77/shr from continuing operations

Jan 26 Avnet Inc

* Avnet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐