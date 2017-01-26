版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mckesson announces purchase of CoverMyMeds

Jan 26 McKesson Corp

* McKesson announces purchase of CoverMyMeds, a Francisco Partners portfolio company

* McKesson Corp - deal for to $1.4 billion

* Once transaction closes, CoverMyMeds CEO Matt Scantland will continue to lead CoverMyMeds with existing leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐