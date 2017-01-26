版本:
BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.63

Jan 26 Great Western Bancorp Inc

* Great Western Bancorp Inc announces fiscal year 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Great Western Bancorp - net interest income was $100.8 million for Q1 , an increase of $13.0 million, or 14.8 pct, compared to same quarter in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
