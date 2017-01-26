版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Park Sterling Corp posts Q4 adjusted earnings $0.14/shr

Jan 26 Park Sterling Corp

* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $26.6 million in 2016Q4, a 3 percent increase from 2016Q3

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.58 pct in 2016Q4, representing a 4 basis point increase from 3.54 pct in 2016q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
