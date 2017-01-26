BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co reports Q4 earnings $2.15/shr

Jan 26 The Sherwin-williams Co

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2016 year-end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.00 to $13.20 including items

* Sherwin-Williams co- for full year 2017, we expect consolidated net sales to increase a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.63, revenue view $12.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherwin-Williams Co- anticipate diluted net income per common share for 2017 will be in range of $13.00 to $13.20 per share compared to $11.99 per share earned in 2016

* Sherwin-Williams Co - In Q1 2017, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage compared to Q1 of 2016

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Sherwin-Williams Co says net sales increased $178.0 million, or 6.8 percent, to $2.78 billion in quarter

* Sherwin-Williams Co says now expect a divestiture will be required to gain approval from FTC to complete acquisition of Valspar

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: