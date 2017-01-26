版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation

Jan 26 Allergan Plc :

* Says new dose is expected to be available in q1 of 2017

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves 72 mcg dose of linzess (linaclotide) for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐