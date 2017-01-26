BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Q2 earnings per share $1.42

Jan 26 Lancaster Colony Corp :
* Lancaster colony reports second quarter sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $1.42
* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters
* Lancaster Colony Corp qtrly retail sales gains were
impacted by increased trade promotions and product placement
costs
* Lancaster Colony Corp - "looking ahead, commodity costs
are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half
of fiscal year"
* Lancaster Colony Corp says fiscal q3 will reflect some
shifting of retail sales volumes to our fiscal q4 as a result of
later easter holiday
* Lancaster Colony Corp - commodity costs are expected to
turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year
* Lancaster colony-see continued deflationary pricing in
foodservice channel,softness in foodservice industry impacting
q3 sales growth
* Qtrly "net sales in foodservice channel declined 2%
reflecting deflationary pricing from lower egg costs"
