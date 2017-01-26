BRIEF-Jetblue reports revenue passenger miles for Q4 increased 6 pct to 11.2 bln

Jan 26 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue announces fourth quarter and full year results

* Jetblue Airways Corp says revenue passenger miles for Q4 increased 6 pct to 11.2 billion on a capacity increase of 4.5 pct

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q1 of 2017, year over year casm excluding fuel is expected to grow between 3 pct and 5 pct

* Says in Q1 2017, capacity is expected to increase between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct

* Jetblue Airways Corp says Q4 load factor of 84.7pct, a 1.1 point increase year over year

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for full year 2017, Jetblue expects year over year casm excluding fuel to grow between 1pct and 3 pct , consistent with prior guidance

* Says for full year 2017, Jetblue continues to expect capacity to increase between 6.5pct and 8.5pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

