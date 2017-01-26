BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.46

Jan 26 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc :
* Stock Yards Bancorp reports record net income for the
fourth quarter and full year 2016 as earnings per diluted share
rise to $0.46 and $1.80, respectively
* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc says total assets increased $222
million or 8pct at December 31, 2016, to $3.04 billion from
$2.82 billion at December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc- net interest income increased
$2.3 million or 10pct to $25.1 million in Q4 of 2016 from $22.8
million in prior-year quarter
* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc- in Q4 of 2016, net interest
margin was 3.56pct compared with 3.65pct in Q3 of 2016 and
3.57pct in Q4 of 2015
