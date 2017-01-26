BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q4 loss per share $2.00

Jan 26 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year
financial results; provides outlook for 2017
* Q4 loss per share $2.00
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 sales $9.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.84 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $2.90
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.30
* Says current outlook for sales and revenues in 2017 is a
range of $36 billion to $39 billion with a midpoint of $37.5
billion
* Says expect 2017 profit per share of about $2.30 at
midpoint of sales and revenues outlook range
* Says excluding restructuring costs of about $500 million,
we expect 2017 adjusted profit of about $2.90 per share at
midpoint
* Outlook range reflects an expectation that dealers will
not reduce inventories in 2017 as much as they did in 2016.
* Caterpillar inventory declined about $900 million during
Q4 of 2016
* At end of 2016, past dues at CAT Financial were 2.38
percent, compared with 2.14 percent at end of 2015
* As of December 31, 2016, CAT Financial's allowance for
credit losses totaled $343 million, compared with $338 million
at year-end 2015
* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $800
million in Q4 of 2016, compared with a decrease of about $1.0
billion in Q4 of 2015
* In 2017, we expect to incur about $500 million of
restructuring costs
* During 2016, we incurred $1.019 billion of restructuring
costs primarily related to resource industries and energy &
transportation
* Says expectation for sales and revenues in 2017 are now
slightly lower due to strengthening of U.S. dollar over past two
months
* Says for 2017, seeing positive signs that could be early
indications of modest recovery in several of our businesses
* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about
95,400 at end of 2016, compared with about 105,700 at end of
2015
* "While we see signs of positive activity in some of our
key end markets, overall economic environment remains
challenging"
* Short-term employee incentive compensation and labor cost
inflation are expected to be unfavorable by about $600 million
in 2017
* Caterpillar is expecting about $750 million of additional
cost reduction in 2017
* Expectations for 2017 sales, revenues and profit are
similar to those shared with investors in early December 2016
* At end of 2016, order backlog was about $12.1 billion,
about a $500 million increase from end of Q3 of 2016
* Says flexible workforce decreased by about 2,000 for a
total decrease in global workforce of about 12,300 at end of
2016
* Do not expect material cost reduction from commodity
prices in 2017
* "Additionally, on January 4, 2017, caterpillar announced
that it is contemplating potential closure of aurora, Illinois,
manufacturing facility"
* If this plan is confirmed, caterpillar would move machine
production from aurora facility to other u.s. Manufacturing
facilities
* Expect continued improvement in material costs from
supplier collaboration, sourcing and design-related improvements
in 2017
* Expect price realization to be neutral to slightly
positive in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $37.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "While pricing environment remains very competitive, we
believe price realization has begun to level off"
* "Prospects for tax reform and an infrastructure spending
bill in united states are encouraging"
* For construction industries, sales in China began
recovering in 2016; sales in Europe seem to have stabilized,
could improve some in 2017
* Continuing uncertainty related to Brexit remains a concern
in Europe for construction industries
* For resource industries, while quoting interest in mining
products improved, expecting miners' capital spending to be
about flat in 2017
* Expect some negative impact from availability of used
equipment in North America in 2017 in construction industries
