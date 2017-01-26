BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q4 loss per share $2.00

Jan 26 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results; provides outlook for 2017

* Q4 loss per share $2.00

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 sales $9.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.84 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $2.90 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.30

* Says current outlook for sales and revenues in 2017 is a range of $36 billion to $39 billion with a midpoint of $37.5 billion

* Says expect 2017 profit per share of about $2.30 at midpoint of sales and revenues outlook range

* Says excluding restructuring costs of about $500 million, we expect 2017 adjusted profit of about $2.90 per share at midpoint

* Outlook range reflects an expectation that dealers will not reduce inventories in 2017 as much as they did in 2016.

* Caterpillar inventory declined about $900 million during Q4 of 2016

* At end of 2016, past dues at CAT Financial were 2.38 percent, compared with 2.14 percent at end of 2015

* As of December 31, 2016, CAT Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $343 million, compared with $338 million at year-end 2015

* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $800 million in Q4 of 2016, compared with a decrease of about $1.0 billion in Q4 of 2015

* In 2017, we expect to incur about $500 million of restructuring costs

* During 2016, we incurred $1.019 billion of restructuring costs primarily related to resource industries and energy & transportation

* Says expectation for sales and revenues in 2017 are now slightly lower due to strengthening of U.S. dollar over past two months

* Says for 2017, seeing positive signs that could be early indications of modest recovery in several of our businesses

* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 95,400 at end of 2016, compared with about 105,700 at end of 2015

* "While we see signs of positive activity in some of our key end markets, overall economic environment remains challenging"

* Short-term employee incentive compensation and labor cost inflation are expected to be unfavorable by about $600 million in 2017

* Caterpillar is expecting about $750 million of additional cost reduction in 2017

* Expectations for 2017 sales, revenues and profit are similar to those shared with investors in early December 2016

* At end of 2016, order backlog was about $12.1 billion, about a $500 million increase from end of Q3 of 2016

* Says flexible workforce decreased by about 2,000 for a total decrease in global workforce of about 12,300 at end of 2016

* Do not expect material cost reduction from commodity prices in 2017

* "Additionally, on January 4, 2017, caterpillar announced that it is contemplating potential closure of aurora, Illinois, manufacturing facility"

* If this plan is confirmed, caterpillar would move machine production from aurora facility to other u.s. Manufacturing facilities

* Expect continued improvement in material costs from supplier collaboration, sourcing and design-related improvements in 2017

* Expect price realization to be neutral to slightly positive in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $37.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "While pricing environment remains very competitive, we believe price realization has begun to level off"

* "Prospects for tax reform and an infrastructure spending bill in united states are encouraging"

* For construction industries, sales in China began recovering in 2016; sales in Europe seem to have stabilized, could improve some in 2017

* Continuing uncertainty related to Brexit remains a concern in Europe for construction industries

* For resource industries, while quoting interest in mining products improved, expecting miners' capital spending to be about flat in 2017

* Expect some negative impact from availability of used equipment in North America in 2017 in construction industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: