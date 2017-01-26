BRIEF-Alliance Data Q4 core EPS $16.92

Jan 26 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data systems corp - annual 2017 guidance is for
revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50
* Alliance data systems corp says credit sales increased 16
percent to $9.0 billion for q4 of 2016
* Alliance data systems corp says gross yields were 25.1
percent for q4 of 2016, up approximately 10 basis points from
prior comparable period
* Qtrly revenue increased 4 percent to $1.83 billion
* Alliance data reports full-year 2016 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.7 billion
* Q4 core earnings per share $16.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $18.68, revenue view $7.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
