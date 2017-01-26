版本:
BRIEF-Quantum Numbers appointment of new president, CEO

Jan 26 Quantum Numbers Corp :

* Quantum Numbers Corp announces the appointment of new president & CEO and Grant Of Options

* Says Jean Charles Phaneuf appointed CEO and acting president

* Quantum Numbers Corp- Pierre C. Miron has resigned from his position as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
