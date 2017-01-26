BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds

Jan 26 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces production results
for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 and completion of
first diamond sale
* Mountain Province diamonds-level of demand for small
lower-quality diamonds was disappointing, but expect
improvements as indian liquidity issues abate
* Mountain Province Diamonds- total mining of waste and ore
from 5034 open pit for twelve months to December 31, 2016 was
approximately 22.5 million tonnes
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc - next sale is scheduled to
commence on February 20, 2017, and will occur once every five
weeks thereafter
