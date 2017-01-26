版本:
BRIEF-CU Bancorp reports fourth quarter results

Jan 26 Cu Bancorp :

* CU Bancorp reports record fourth quarter and record annual net income for 2016 with record quarterly and annual revenues

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cu bancorp- net interest margin in Q4 of 2016 was 3.60%, compared to 3.72% in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $25.33 million versus $23.10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
