BRIEF-Scynexis announces appointment Marion Mccourt to its board

Jan 26 Scynexis Inc :

* Scynexis announces appointment of industry veteran Marion Mccourt to its board of directors

* Scynexis inc - appointment expands Scynexis board to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
