BRIEF-FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Jan 26 First Financial Northwest Inc

* FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $3.0 MILLION OR $0.29 PER DILUTED SHARE AND $8.9 MILLION OR $0.74 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2016 INCREASED TO $9.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $8.9 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2016

* NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.65% FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 COMPARED 3.33% FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2015